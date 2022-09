Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma, and Lindsey Vonn are the trio we didn't know we needed until their recent Instagram post. The friends linked up for an Aspen trip serving all shades of bombshell gorgeousness.

As an Australian actress, it surprised fans to see that Wilson was close friends with Olympic gold-medalist, Vonn. As for Agruma, June proved to be a revealing month as she and the Pitch Perfect alum came out as romantic partners.