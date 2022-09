Never thought the day would come when a Netflix original series would leave the platform, but it's here. The company listed Hemlock Grove's exit as one of its major changes going forward. The horror-fantasy series adapted from Brian McGreevy's novel (also Hemlock Grove) was Netflix's own Vampire Diaries and The Originals. Sadly, the grove is leaving Netflix this October (22) with only three seasons.

