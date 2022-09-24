CVS Worker Is Reprimanded For Leaving On Time

TikTok stills
TikTok | @falicityshyannn

TikTok
Ashabi Azeez

Working beyond the scheduled time has become a norm in present times. According to a 2021 global survey cited by the BBC, “one in 10 people say they work at least 20 hours a week for free,” ranging from simple tasks to full-on work on off hours. A 2019 study by CNBC reported that the average American worker works late “2.5 days a week, meaning most go home when scheduled only about half the time.”

The Latest

Margot Robbie Stuns In A Cape And Cut-Out Dress

Here's What Chris Evans Really Thinks Of Ana de Armas' Upcoming Movie 'Blonde'

'The Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey Discusses Relationship With Erich Schwer After Leaked Texts

Olivia Wilde Admits To Being 'Meaner' To Her Daughter In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Hardee's Employee Exposes Overstaffed Kitchen, Starts Heated Debate on Over-Scheduling

Worker Chastised For Leaving Work On Time

A TikTok user, Falicity (@falicityshyannn), took to TikTok to share her story of how she was reprimanded for leaving work at the end of her shift. Her story resonated with many users across the platform who shared similar experiences. In a video with over 1.2 million views, Falicity, a CVS worker, says she was chastised by management for clocking out on time. “He’s talking about, ’So why’d you clock out?’” she recalls. “Because it’s my time to fucking go!”

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney In Swimsuit Shares First Water Ski

By chisom

Management Issues

 She then explained that the manager's concern was that she was leaving before her replacement arrived. Falicity, however, did not share the sentiment. She says it is a management problem being shifted to the employee. “Y’all are supposed to be up there. Y’all are the management. You made my schedule. I get off at 3. You know I get off at 3!” she states. “Why you wasn’t up there? I clocked out already!”

Jennifer Garner Takes On 'Ballet Terminology' Challenge

Hailey Bieber Looks Like A Doll In Bikini Top

Commenters Similar Experiences

 In the comments, several TikTok users agreed with Falicity's views. 

“It’s not my responsibility to stay. It’s the other employee's responsibility to be on time,” one user wrote. “If they never wanted any gaps – they would overlap employees coming/going by an hour but they won’t to save money so BYEEEEE,” another user commented.

Other users also shared their own similar stories from their work experiences. “Domino’s tried to tell me I had to work 3 hours over my extra shift because they didn’t have enough people. sorry for you lol,” a user recalled. “I had a manager say your out time is a suggestion,” another claimed. “I said does that mean so is my in time? My whole schedule then? Inquiring minds.”

Overtime Culture

 Across the world, overwork time has drastically increased in recent times. Cited in a 2021 BBC publication is the case of Erik, a legal worker who had to work through massive workloads and late nights at his first job as a junior associate. Although he has now moved up the corporate ladder, he says, “working towards 40 hours a week would be a light week for me.”

According to a survey cited by CNBC, extra work hours can cause damage to health as many workers tend to sleep for less time, have lower quality sleep, eat more fast food, or skip workouts. 

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.