Ana de Armas Reveals Her Secret To Avoiding Embarrassment On The Red Carpet

Red carpet legend Ana de Armas is renowned for her stunning appearance and cool demeanor in front of the camera. These qualities have endeared the actress to many fans, some of who look up to her for fashion inspiration.

Fans looking for tips on being cool and composed in front of the camera got their wish. Recently, Ana revealed her tip for maintaining composure while strutting on the red carpet during an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Scroll down to discover the actress' tricks and learn more about the interview.

Ana Shares Her Red Carpet Trick

Ana appeared on the late show to promote her new movie, Blonde, where she played Marilyn Monroe. The movie, which has been in the works for many years, is one of 2022's most anticipated movies and will probably be a contender as the awards season approaches.

Ana, who stunned in a plunging dress for the movie's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, was asked by the show's host how she handles pressure while walking the red carpet. She answered, "I just try not to trip. I try to just like, keep it together."

What Did Ana Do During The 14-Minute Clapping Ovation For 'Blonde'?

At its Venice Film Festival premiere, Blonde received a standing ovation that lasted for 14 minutes. Ana said she needed to give her hands a break from clapping when asked what she did throughout that period. 

"There's time for everything. You have to take breaks from clapping. It was just very emotional," she said.

She also explained the feeling of seeing the audience clapping for such a long time. 

"You're there with the audience and the best thing that can happen is that you get that reaction, you just don't expect that it's going to be that long. But the audience doesn't lie, it's just happening for real, it's what they're feeling," she said.

'Blonde' Began Filming In 2019

The 34-year-old star also revealed that she began filming the movie in 2019. But unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film had to be postponed several times.

"It's very exciting, it's very emotional. You get back together with the cast. This movie, we've been waiting for it for three years to come out."

 

Eventually, Ana and the crew had to shoot the movie in just nine weeks, which was a remarkably short amount of time given the amount of material they needed to shoot.

Another Form Of Therapy

Ana revealed that right after filming Blonde, she moved on to film No Time To Die, a totally unrelated project. However, she claimed that playing a bubbly character in the project was her unique sort of therapy.

"We finished shooting this movie on Friday and I got on a plane and started shooting James Bond on Monday," she said.

Ana is not just a stunning actress but also incredibly talented and ambitious. No wonder her over 8 million Instagram followers can't stop gushing over her.

