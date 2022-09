Simone Biles is a giant in the Gymnastics world even though she's only 4'8" in real life. Her height has never been a problem as she knows how to style her body and make herself stand out in a crowd.

However, her interaction with Maria Sharapova left fans in awe of their differences in height and personality. The champion sportswomen met at New York Fashion Week for Vera Wang's show six years ago, and a rare photo of them from the event has resurfaced and is making the rounds on social media.