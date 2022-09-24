TikTok User Blows Everyone's Minds With The Best Hack For Longer Vacation

Every now and then, taking some time off from work is essential. Sometimes it is for physical or mental health reasons, and others to spend time with loved ones, but not always can we plan our vacations the best way.

If you got any PTO left this year, you might want to check out this hack posted on TikTok by @chelseazeferina. Chelsea casually explained that the best way you can take a more extended vacation without using your PTO is by checking the dates of the actual holidays.

She gave an example with Christmas this year, suggesting her followers take off from Tuesday the 27th to Friday the 30th; this would provide a short ten-day vacation since the federal holidays will be celebrated on Monday the 26th and New Year's Day Monday the second, so you will be off from Christmas Eve and return the following year on the 3rd of January.

Her reasoning brought a lot of attention, and she was asked about a similar plan for Thanksgiving. This time, Chelsea presented a nine-day vacation, explaining that if you take the previous Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday free, you'll have the rest of the week off. However, this only works in those offices that give Friday after Thanksgiving off, so it might be trickier.