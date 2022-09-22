Rebel Wilson Looks Incredible In A Plunging Swimsuit After Shedding 77 Lbs

Rebel Wilson's incredible weight loss has become an inspirational point for fans worldwide, and the 42-year-old actress knows that. She shares her journey as often as possible to encourage her internet followers, via Instagram including her diet and fashion style.

Last week, the actress spoke with People at the Kate Spade fashion show about her growing confidence and obsession with the color Pink. She cited Barbie and Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods character in Legally Blonde as her inspiration. "I just love Pink," she said.