This Actress Made A Shocking Revelation About Her On-Screen Kiss With Dwayne Johnson

There is no doubt that Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic on-screen chemistry, which they exhibited when they co-starred in The Jungle Cruise. The pair's excellent understanding must be due to the fact that they are both excellent performers and close friends in real life.

Their fans gushed over their performance during the movie's promotion, praising them, particularly for their entertaining on-screen banter. One of the movie's eye-catching moments was when Emily and Dwyane's characters shared a kiss.

The A Quiet Place actress spoke candidly about her experience kissing Dwyane on camera during a discussion about the movie. Find out what she said below.