This Actress Made A Shocking Revelation About Her On-Screen Kiss With Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson close up
There is no doubt that Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic on-screen chemistry, which they exhibited when they co-starred in The Jungle Cruise. The pair's excellent understanding must be due to the fact that they are both excellent performers and close friends in real life.

Their fans gushed over their performance during the movie's promotion, praising them, particularly for their entertaining on-screen banter. One of the movie's eye-catching moments was when Emily and Dwyane's characters shared a kiss.

The A Quiet Place actress spoke candidly about her experience kissing Dwyane on camera during a discussion about the movie. Find out what she said below.

Emily's Hilarious Response About Her Kiss Scene With Dwayne 

Over the past few decades, Dwayne has prepared himself for various roles. Fans have, however, only sporadically witnessed him take on kiss scenes. When Emily spoke exclusively to E! about filming a kissing scene with Dwayne, she did not share the opinion that fans had anticipated. She compared kissing the actor to brushing one’s teeth. 

Emily said, “Listen, the thing you’re missing out on, you know that feeling you get right after you brush your teeth? And it kind of feels fresh and it’s really nice? That’s not what you’re going to get.”

The Underwater Kiss Scene 

Although the duo had many romantic scenes, their underwater kiss scene was one of the most striking.

The cast spent two weeks non-stop filming that sequence on an Atlanta set. Surprisingly, the piranha in that scene was the only CGI that was employed. The remaining content was captured using traditional methods of filmmaking.

The Duo Talks About Their Kiss Scene 

A year ago, Dwayne and Emily took the stage for a Scott Evans interview on Access Hollywood. During the interview, Evans asked the actors about the kissing scene in their film The Jungle Cruise and how they had prepared for it.

“Yeah, dream come true for her,” the Fast and Furious star quickly responded.

On the other hand, Emily said, “I literally had to turn to drama. The director was like, ‘How many of these do you need? Can we get it in one?’”

Emily Has No Qualms With Her Husband

Still, on her kiss scene with Dwayne, Emily also shared in another interview that her husband John Krasinski had no issues with it. 

“Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men,” she says. “He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!”

