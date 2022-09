Upon getting to the office, she complained about the space, saying it wasn't fit to be a corporate organization. Natalya then received a form to fill out and that's when she realized the job wasn't entry level but the pay was paltry in her opinion.

"I'm starting to see some red flags. First of all, not the type of company I thought they were. "Second of all, their mission, vision, brand, voice, values, all of those - they're not there. Lastly, I see that the position is for marketing coordinator, which is not an entry level position, [...] and they want to pay $36,000 to $38,000 in Miami, Florida."

For context, the cost of living in Miami Florida is 17% higher than the national average per Payscale.