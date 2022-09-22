Jessie James Decker Shows Off Sizzling Dance Moves On 'DWTS'

Jessie took to Instagram to share a video of her amazing debut with her partner, Alan Bersten. The video showed them doing a Cha Cha dance to Lynyrd Skynyrd's Sweet Home Alabama. Jessie added a lengthy caption to describe her week. In the caption, she shared how the week of the performance was "one of the craziest weeks" she has had.

The country artist shared she had to step out of her comfort zone and challenge herself to learn the dance steps in a week. The caption continued with Jessie expressing her gratitude to those who voted and supported them. She talked about how she gave her all despite being nervous and anxious. Jessie also made a shout-out to her partner, Alan, and thanked her family for their support.