Jessie James Decker made her debut on season 31 of Dancing With The Stars, and it is safe to say that she came prepared to win the night. The singer talked about her experience with her 4.1 Instagram followers. She shared how she had to go out of her comfort zone for her performance.
Jessie James Decker Shows Off Sizzling Dance Moves On 'DWTS'
She Put In The Work
Jessie took to Instagram to share a video of her amazing debut with her partner, Alan Bersten. The video showed them doing a Cha Cha dance to Lynyrd Skynyrd's Sweet Home Alabama. Jessie added a lengthy caption to describe her week. In the caption, she shared how the week of the performance was "one of the craziest weeks" she has had.
The country artist shared she had to step out of her comfort zone and challenge herself to learn the dance steps in a week. The caption continued with Jessie expressing her gratitude to those who voted and supported them. She talked about how she gave her all despite being nervous and anxious. Jessie also made a shout-out to her partner, Alan, and thanked her family for their support.
Jessie's Fab Look
Jessie did not only work hard to pull off an amazing performance. She also showed off her fashion sense. The mother-of-three posted some pictures from her performance on Instagram. In the pictures, Jessie looked surreal in a light denim-esque bodysuit which had huge cutout details on both sides.
The bodysuit had a large detail of silver fringes which was captivating with every move she made. The spaghetti strap bodysuit was paired with diamond studs, denim fingerless gloves, and nude heels. With her hair styled backward, Jessie rocked the outfit with a big smile on her face. Alan on the other hand paired his outfit with hers, rocking a denim look.
Jessie Had The Perfect Cheerleaders
Jessie was cheered on by her family who came to her debut. She was supported by her husband, Eric Decker, who also brought their children. Before the kids went out to attend the show, Eric shared a video of them on Instagram. The video showed Vivianne Rose, 8, Eric "Bubby" Thomas II, 7, and Forest, 4, saying "Good luck mummy and Alan."
The 34-year-old country singer also shared an adorable picture with her kids on Instagram. The picture was first posted by her mother, Karen Parker. The picture showed Jessie with her kids backstage.
Sharing Exciting Moments From Family Trip
In August, Jessie shared a video from the exciting family trip they had to the MLB Field of Dreams game. The family trip included Jessie's parents, her husband, and their three kids. The video showed various fun scenes of the day. It showed from the plane ride to Iowa and having a fun-filled walk through corn fields.
The couple discussed the possibility of expanding their family earlier this summer. Jessie shared they are not trying to have a baby but at the same time, they want to have a baby. She shared, "And if it happens, it's a blessing."