The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be even more undermanned when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, as star WR Mike Evans was suspended one game without pay "for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules."

Evans shoved Saints DB Marshon Lattimore to the ground in what's now the third on-field altercation between the two. They were both ejected, but Evans was the only player suspended after he stood up for Tom Brady.