In the recently released fictitious pseudo-biopic Blonde, Ana de Armas portrayed the legendary singer and actress Marilyn Monroe. However, before beginning filming, she revealed that she first asked for Marilyn's blessing at her grave.

Despite not being a natural blonde like Margot Robbie, Ana looked the part and performed wonderfully in her role as Marilyn Monroe.

