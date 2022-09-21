Gal Gadot Was Intimidating As 'The Evil Queen' In Snow White Live-Action Adaptation

Gal Gadot isn't the first actress to play "The Evil Queen" in Disney's Snow White adaptation from animation to live-actions, but she promises to leave an unforgettable mark on the role. With big shoes to fill following a stellar performance from Charlize Theron in the Snow White and the Huntsman franchise and Julia Roberts in Mirror Mirror, Gadot has her work cut out for her.

However, a recent revelation from her and her co-star Rachel Zegler (Snow White) at the D23 Expo confirms we have nothing to worry about. The actresses said Gadot was intimidating on set as the Evil Queen should be.