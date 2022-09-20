Alexandra Daddario In Bikini 'Jumps Into The Weekend'

Close up of Alexandra Daddario laughing
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

Emmy-nominated actress Alexandra Daddario had the most amazing time last weekend as she prepared for the Primetime Emmy Awards. As a first time nominee, she made the most of her time and started celebrating from the weekend until last Monday night.

The actress shared updates with her over 22 million Instagram followers including ones of herself preparing for a relaxing leisure swim and others during the much-anticipated event. After the award presentation (which she lost to her co-star, Jennifer Coolidge), Daddario joined the rest of HBO's The White Lotus cast for a thrilling after party.

The Latest

An Over Enthusiastic Employee Gets Blasted On The Internet For Reporting Her Coworker To HR

'This Is The Most Humiliating Moment Of My Life!': Margot Robbie On Barbie Movie Set Leaks

Man Refuses To Have Stepdaughter's Graduation Photo Displayed Next To His

Gal Gadot Was Intimidating As 'The Evil Queen' In Snow White Live-Action Adaptation

Woman Asks If She's Wrong For 'Forcing' Her Father To Pay Child Support

Pre-Emmy Celebrations

Daddario jumped into the blue pool feet first with her hands firmly by her side and her shoulder-length brown hair blowing in the breeze from the momentum of jumping. She wore a yellow two-piece bikini of a high-waist bottom and mono-sleeve top highlighting her fit body.

The actress is no stranger to pool-time, and she'd have found another reason to get into the blue waters even if it wasn't the Emmys weekend. It's one of the times she has to relax from the tedious activities of her career.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

About 'The White Lotus'

In The White Lotus Daddario plays a newlywed who's unsure about her decision as she faces new life challenges with her husband. The couple honeymoon on an Island resort from which the show gets its name and entangle with co-vacationers hiding secrets and going through real-life struggles of their own. Although the ending is left open for viewers, it's likely her character Rachel Patton and her husband, Shane would part ways due to their dissimilarities.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

A Dreamy Beauty At The Emmys

Although Daddario's on-screen persona in The White Lotus was a struggling writer from an average background, she showed up in all her glory to the Primetime Emmy Awards. She stunned in a sheer nude mono sleeve dress highlighting her body's outline.

The real-life newlywed attended the show with her beau, Andrew Form, marking their first formal event since their wedding in New Orleans last Summer.

An Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Daddario and Form tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in June before she resumed filming AMC's Mayfair Witches adaptation. The actress wore a unique dreamy dress and carried a parasol making her one of the most talked about celebrities of the summer. Everything about their minimalist wedding screamed class and love in a way that Hollywood nuptials aren't used to seeing.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.