Alexandra Daddario In Bikini 'Jumps Into The Weekend'

Emmy-nominated actress Alexandra Daddario had the most amazing time last weekend as she prepared for the Primetime Emmy Awards. As a first time nominee, she made the most of her time and started celebrating from the weekend until last Monday night.

The actress shared updates with her over 22 million Instagram followers including ones of herself preparing for a relaxing leisure swim and others during the much-anticipated event. After the award presentation (which she lost to her co-star, Jennifer Coolidge), Daddario joined the rest of HBO's The White Lotus cast for a thrilling after party.