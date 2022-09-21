'A Loud Gunshot Sound': Ronnie Coleman Shares Excruciating Details Of How He Got Seriously Injured But Worked Out Anyway

Coleman has gone through many surgeries and his last one was the one that happened to bother him. When you are a legit bodybuilder and train every single day of your life, it isn't crazy that you end up getting injured eventually. This happened to be the case for Ronnie and he remembers the day perfectly. He spoke about it with Joe Rogan.

“I was squatting 600, I remember it like it was yesterday. I was coming up on rep number eight and all of a sudden, [pa-paw noise] it was a loud gunshot sound."

That "loud gunshot" was the noise his back made when he herniated his disk. He decided to take a few weeks off and thought that everything would be back to normal, even if it meant that he would lose some strength.