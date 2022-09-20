Woman Asks If She's Wrong For 'Forcing' Her Father To Pay Child Support

In theory, all parents should look after their children and make sure they don't go wanting for anything and all of their basic needs are covered, but one woman has found that this is not always the case. Sharing her story on Reddit's AITA section, Dull-Handle-7586, who has grown up without a father after he left his pregnant (now ex-) spouse and unborn child to fend for themselves, asked the online community if she was in the wrong for "forcing" the man to pay child support 28 years after she was born.

The situation is a bit tangled and started with her paternal grandparents eventually finding out about her existence and reaching out to express their dismay at their son's behavior. Not only did they want to be a part of her life but they even offered to pay all of the child support and education their son should have covered. The money, a gift to their newfound grandchild, came out of her estranged father's trust fund -- and he is now asking for it back.

What's more, the man is claiming that "his current wife and children will be negatively affected" by the grandparents' decision to deprive him of a huge sum of money in order to help the granddaughter whose existence was concealed from them.

Meanwhile, the young woman has no intention of giving him the money back, despite admitting that she doesn't "really need it" since she and her mom are well-to-do and "decidedly upper middle class." What's more, she's adamant about investing it in a good cause, making a point that her mother is working with special needs kids. "We decided that what would be best is to set up a scholarship for people who want to go into her field of study," she wrote on Reddit, providing extra details via a couple of edits.

OP Shares The Backstory About Her Estranged Dad And His Relationship With Her Mom

Screenshot of Redditor's story.
reddit | Dull-Handle-7586

The Paternal Grandparents Come Into The Picture And Want To Make Up For Everything

Screenshot of Redditor's story.
reddit | Dull-Handle-7586

The Father Didn't Take It Well And Got In Touch To Ask Her To Return The Money

Screenshot of Redditor's story.
reddit | Dull-Handle-7586

OP Shares Extra Details For Clarification In Three Separate Edits

Screenshot of Redditor's story.
reddit | Dull-Handle-7586

Reddit Gives Its Verdict And Takes OP's Side

Screenshot of Redditors' reactions.
reddit | Reddit

People Think She Should Get Back At Him

Screenshot of Redditors' reactions.
reddit | Reddit

OP Chimes In With Wholesome Story About The Grandparents

Screenshot of OP's comment and a Redditor's reaction.
reddit | Reddit

