Viola Davis Faces Backlash Over 'The Woman King'

With The Woman King hashtag, many fans have expressed their opinions all varying from different points of view.

In support of the new film, a user tweeted, "This hashtag could be attempting to silence the Viola Davis movie before it is even given a chance to succeed. We will certainly watch it before making any judgements that are based on a hashtag on the internet."

Another tweep penned: "Do Not #BoycotWomanKing Instead, learn more. The movie delves into the horror of the slave trade and how it affected black women especially, it does not glorify slavery, it condemns it."

Another of the teeming tweets showed how a user shared their support for the boycott. "When I saw ''The Woman King" trailer and press for the film, I already knew what time it was. It was nothing but more Hollyweird re-writing African history while pushing more feminist, beta male propaganda. I have zero interest in supporting such a film. #BoycottWoman King."