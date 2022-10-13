Marriage itself is difficult; you need some level of commitment not everyone is willing to accept, and sometimes the reasonable solution for both parties is divorce. Unfortunately, no matter how famous and successful you are in your career, you are not immune to having a broken heart or falling out of love, and many celebrities have to face this truth. Next, you will find the most expensive divorces some stars have gone through because of their bad luck in love.
His Divorce Cost Him Millions
Tiger Woods & Elin Nordegren – $750 Million
The couple spent six years married before Tiger Woods' multiple affairs went public, so he and Elin Nordegren called it quits. His secret encounters cost him over $750 million in 2010, and he hasn't remarried.
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt – $400 Million
Brangelina were once the media's favorite couple. They met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and it was reported that Brad Pitt left his previous wife, Jennifer Aniston, to start a relationship with Angelina Jolie. However, they weren't meant to be forever; it is estimated that the divorce cost $400 million, and the ex-couple still has some trouble even though they've been divorced since 2016.
Kevin Costner & Cindy Silva – $80 Million
It took several years and $80 million for Kevin Costner to admit that he had cheated on Cindy Silva and had another child outside their marriage. They were together for 16 years and had three kids, but it was over for them as soon as the cheating rumors started.
Alec & Jocelyn Wildenstein – $2.5 Billion
Jocelyn Wildenstein is famous for her many extreme facial surgeries; she spent approximately $2 million. Luckily for her, that's only a tiny part of what she received from her ex-husband, the French multimillionaire Alec Wildenstein, who had to pay $2.5 billion after the divorce.
Michael & Diandra Douglas – $45 Million
Before marrying Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas was married for 18 years to Diandra Douglas, with whom he had a son. They divorced in 1995, and he had to pay half of his net worth at the time, $45 million.
Robert & Sheila Johnson – $400 million
The co-founders of BET couldn't stay together after 33 years of marriage. Robert Johnson sold the company while they were still together for $3 billion, but later part of that income had to be handed to his ex-wife Sheila. She ended up receiving $400 million.
Bernie & Slavica Ecclestone – $1 Billion
The Formula 1 ex-CEO, Bernie Ecclestone, and his ex-wife Slavica were together for 24 years. Two daughters later, it was time for them to divorce, and the model received $1 billion from Bernie's fortune. She was clever enough to invest and turn them into $1.6 billion.
Reba McEntire & Narvel Blackstock – $47.5 Million
Even though Reba and Narvel remained friends and never saw their divorce coming, it was pretty expensive. It is believed that they split everything equally, which was somewhere near $47.5 million.
Michael Strahan & Jean Muggli – $15 Million
Five years of a troubled relationship ended in an inevitable divorce, which cost Michael Strahan $15 million. Jean Muggli settled for that amount as long as her ex-husband paid $18 thousand per month for child support as well.
Rupert Murdoch & Anna Maria Torv – $1.2 Billion
Rupert Murdoch and Anna Maria Torv had three children throughout their 33 years of marriage; still, they divorced in 1999. They agreed on Torv receiving $1.2 billion, a small portion, considering Murdoch's net worth was near $8 billion.
Heidi Klum & Seal – $70 Million
Heidi and Seal had signed a prenup agreement before tying the knot in 2005; yet, Heidi received $70 million. They were together until 2012 when Seal's violent personality became too much for her and their kids to handle.
Mel Gibson & Robyn Moore – $425 Million
Mel Gibson's name is constantly related to trouble, and Robyn Moore reached her limit in 2006. The breaking point was Gibson's arrest for DUI, which also resulted in giving half of his fortune, $425 million, to Moore.
Frank & Jamie McCourt – $130 Million
The McCourt's divorce was reasonably difficult and cost Frank $130 million, although his fortune was way more significant. Most Dodgers fans may remember how this affected the team since Jamie was part of the organization and let her personal issues interfere with her judgment.
Ron Perelman & Ellen Barkin – $20 Million
Ellen Barkin was Ron Perelman's fourth wife, but she wasn't the one either. It cost $20 million back in 2006 and was rounded up because Barkin sold most of the jewelry her ex-husband had gifted her throughout the marriage.
Greg Norman & Laura Andrassy – $103 Million
Greg Norman and Laura Andrassy enjoyed 25 years of marriage until Norman started a relationship with Chris Evert. As a result, he had to give Andrassy $103 million in 2008 and ended up divorcing Evert as well.
Johnny Carson & Joanna Holland – $20 Million
Johnny Carson has really bad luck in love since he has gotten divorced four times already. Still, the most famous divorce was Joanna Holland; by the time they settled, Carson reportedly made $15 million a year, but he had to give the model $20 million.
Adnan Khashoggi & Soraya Khashoggi – $874 Million
Before being exposed, Khashoggi was one of the wealthiest men in the world and spent more than two decades sharing his assets with Soraya Khashoggi. They divorced in 1981, and she received $874 million.
Colin Firth & Livia Giuggioli – Approx. $12.5 Million
This couple's divorce hasn't officially ended, but it is estimated that it could cost somewhere near $12.5 million. The marriage lasted 20 years but was over when Livia Giugigoli made public her affair with her long-time friend Marco Brancaccia.
Kelsey & Camille Grammer – $30 Million
Camille Grammer is well-known for her role in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills; still, her name was resounding in the media in 2011 when she received $30 million from her divorce from Kelsey Grammer, which lasted 14 years.
John & Beverly Charman -$95 Million
John Charman rose to fame with Beverly Charman by his side; still, their love wasn't forever. Beverly had spent the last years at home raising their kids, but she received $95 million from the businessman.
Samathur Li-kan & Florence Tsang-Chiu-wing -$154 Million
Another billionaire that didn't successes in love is Samathur Li-kan who payed Florence Tsang-Chiu-wing $154 million. The reason behind their divorce was Florence refusing to get an abortion that Li-kan was forcing on her.
Roman Abramovich & Irina Malandina – $300 Million
Along with $300 million, Irina Malandina received properties in London and Moscow, though they allegedly had a prenup that wasn't followed during the actual settlement. She was married to Roman Abramovich for 16 years.
Jesse Williams & Aryn Drake-Lee – Approx. $4 Million
This divorce didn't have a settlement per se, because the split was rather quiet. The speculations are that Jesse Williams gave Aryn Drake-Lee $4 million to end their marriage.
Eddie Murphy & Nicole Mitchell Murphy – $15 Million
Eddie Murphy has a extended dating history, but in between he spent almost 20 years of marriage with Nicole Mithcell. They divorced in 2006, which was a surprise to everyone, and it was reported that he paid Nicole $15 million.
Ted Dansen & Casey Coates – $30 Million
This marriage ended because of Ted Dansen's famous affair with Whoopie Goldberg that became public when the couple had spent nearly 15 years together. They settled on Dansen paying her $30 million.
Harrison Ford & Melissa Mathison – $118 Million
They got divorced in 2001, but there wasn't a prenup. They got to the agreement that Ford had to gave $118 million to Mathison. The actor was married to Melissa since 1983 and had two kids together, that is why the split was such a surprise to fans, friend and family.
Johnny Depp & Amber Heard – $6.8 Million
Johnny Depp's dating history isn't the best, but perhaps his most remarkable relationship was with Amber Heard. They divorced back in 2016 after being together for four years and settled on $6.8 million. Still, their relationship was all over the media this year because of the extensive public trial about Heard's accusations of domestic violence.
Rupert Murdoch & Wendi Deng – $1.8 Million
This marriage was somewhat controversial because Rupert Murdoch married Wendi Deng only 17 days after his previous divorce was over. Their relationship wasn't meant to be and they decided to split, but not before Murdoch paid Deng $1.8 million.
James Cameron & Linda Hamilton – $50 Million
Linda Hamilton received $50 million from their divorce from James Cameron after it became public that the director had cheated on her on the set of Titanic. It was the most expensive divorce in Hollywood then, but it didn't overshadow Cameron winning an Oscar for the movie.
Michael & Juanita Jordan – $168 Million
It was well-known that the couple had tried working out their many issues, yet it wasn't possible for them. Juanita received their Chicago mansion, along with custody of their children and $168 million.
Alec Baldwin & Kim Bassinger – Approx. $3 Million
This couple didn't end up on good terms after their $3 million divorce, so much so that Kim Bassinger cut off his visitation rights to their daughter. They were together for nine years, but Bassinger has said that Baldwin wasn't emotionally capable of holding a relationship.
Steve & Elaine Wynn – $741 million
The funniest thing about this relationship is that they were married twice. The second divorce was way more expensive than the first since it cost Steve Wynn $741 million. It is more than evident that he and Elain aren't meant to be after all.
Paul McCartney & Heather Mills – $48.6 Million
After his previous wife passed away, Paul McCartney found love again in Heather Mills. They married in Ireland and spent five years together until their relationship was so problematic that they couldn't handle it anymore. McCartney gave her $48.6 million after the messy divorce ended.
Vladimir Potanin & Natalia Potanina – $7 Billion
Apparently, businessmen are really good with their investments, but not in their relationships. Vladimir Potanin and Natalia Potanina enjoyed 30 years of marriage, but their divorce was rather ugly. In 2013, they settled on $7 billion, half of Potanin's net worth back then.
Michael Polsky & Maya Polsky – $184 Million
Michael Polsky is known for his visionary company SkyGen, and for having one of the most expensive divorces in the world. They split in 2003 and it was reported that Maya was entitled to half of his assets, yet, she received a little more and gained $184 million.
Charles Fipke & Marlene Fipke – $200 Million
This is one of the most expensive divorces in Canada, but it was just a minuscule part of Charles Fipke's fortune that he gathered after he discovered the diamonds that were in Canada's Northwest Territories. The settlement was $200 million for his ex-wife Marlene.
Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale – $2.5 Million
Though Gwen Stefani is happily married to Blake Shelton, she experienced a nasty split from her previous husband, Gavin Rossdale, after almost 20 years together. They settled on $2.5 million after Rossdale's infidelities doomed their marriage.
Steven Spielberg & Amy Irving – $100 Million
Even though the marriage didn't last long, it represented a multimillion amount. Sci-fi director Steven Spielberg was married to Amy Irving for three years, but the divorce cost him $100 million from his $5 billion net worth.
Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie – $2.5 Million
The actress and pop star Hilary Duff was everywhere in the mid-2000s, but the spotlight wasn't always for the best reasons. Her divorce was one of the most famous in Hollywood at the time, mainly because she had to give Mike Comrie $2.5 million.
Demi Moore & Bruce Willis – $90 Million
This 90s beloved couple had three children together, but it was over for them in 2000. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were together for 11 years and then got divorced, which resulted in a settlement of $90 million, an amount that was all over the media back in the day. Moore later was part of another famous couple, with Ashton Kutcher.
Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver – $375 Million
Arnold Schwarzenegger was accused of having an affair with their housekeeper, and this led to the end of his marriage with Maria Shriver. She got custody of their kids and $375 million after 25 years together.
Harold Hamm & Sue Ann Arnall – $974.8 Million
Twenty-four years of marriage and a messy divorce later, Sue Ann Arnall received $974.8 million from her ex-husband, businessman Harold Hamm. Even though Hamm's fortune was somewhat near billions and was perceived as an unfair amount, they ended up with this cipher.
Teddy Landau & Michelle Branch – Approx. $300 000
This musical couple were happy together for a little more than 11 years, but their love ended. Teddy Landau and Michelle Branch's divorce was quicker than others on this list, and they settled on $300,000.
Allen And Tawanna Iverson – $32 Million
This separation was very messy; Allen Iverson was utterly broke when Tawanna decided to divorce him; he even yelled at the court, "I don't even have money for a cheeseburger!" to which she responded by giving him $61. Even though she withdrew the divorce later, she returned to battle in 2013 and received $32 million.
Madonna & Guy Ritchie – $92 Million
Madonna's divorce from Guy Ritchie is hard to forget; still, it is unclear how much he exactly received from the split up. It is believed that the settlement was somewhere between $76 and $92 million since there wasn't a prenup agreement.
Dmitry & Elena Rybolovlevi – $4.5 Billion
Talking about messy divorces, Dmitry Rybolovlevi deserves an honorable mention. He had to give his ex-wife $4.5 billion, an amount they only got to settle after six years of legal conflicts. The couple really didn't end on good terms after 26 years together.
Lionel Richie & Diane Richie – $25 Million
All Night Long's interpreter, Lionel Richie, couldn't last long with his second wife, Diane. Besides giving up their shared mansion, he had to pay her $20 million; as a result, Diane got a total of $25 million.
Jeff Bezos And MacKenzie Bezos – $66 Billion
Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, is one of the wealthiest men alive, but it wasn't in his destiny to spend his whole life with one person. MacKenzie was by his side while he started the worldwide company, which means she is entitled to half of it, ergo, over $66 billion.
Garth Brooks & Sandy Mahl – $125 Million
Garth Brooks and Sandy Mahl were together since college until their differences became bigger than their love for each other. Fifteen years of marriage resulted in a $125 million divorce, especially expensive in 1999.
Dr. Phil McGraw & Debbie Higgins – Approx. $1 Million
Debbie Higgins self-proclaims herself as Dr. Phil's 'secret first wife.' They were high-school sweethearts, but their infatuation for each other wasn't long-lasting; only three years of marriage entitled Higgins to $1 million from McGraw's fortune.
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates – $80 Billion (Estimated)
Melinda and Bill Gates were one of the most famous couples in the world until they decided to call it quits after 27 years of marriage and thousands of achievements together. The reasons for their divorce were that they couldn't grow together anymore, and even though it is very recent, it is estimated to be worth $80 billion.
Mike Tyson And Robin Givens – $10 Million
Unluckily for Mike Tyson, this relationship was one of the biggest mistakes in his life. He was married to Robin Givens only for eight months; still, she received $10 million back in 1989. This was Givens' first marriage, but the second was as much of a failure as this one.
Adele And Simon Konecki – $90 Million (Estimated)
It is unclear why Adele and Simon Konecki divorced, but the singer has shown that the split was better for her, and she is better than ever in a whole new relationship. Since there wasn't a prenup, Konecki received half of her assets, rounding up to nearly $90 million.
Phil Collins And Orianne Cevey – $47 Million
Phil Collins' previous divorce was already pricey, but Orianne Cevey made it a very challenging experience to end with. It cost him $47 million to end his marriage with Cevey and the selling of his $39 million mansion that she refused to leave before Collins decided to take legal action against her.
Janet Jackson And Rene Elizondo – $10 Million
Sadly for Janet Jackson, it is alleged that Rene Elizondo took a lot of advantage of her in their divorce. She gave him $10 million from her net worth, although they had a prenup agreement, which Elizondo affirmed he had signed under duress.
Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock – $1.3 Million
American Idol star Kelly Clarkson had some bad luck with her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The couple shares custody of her kids, but she still has to pay him $45 thousand for child support and $115 thousand each month for spousal support on top of the $1.3 million Blackstock received.
Slash And Perla Ferrar – $6.6 Million
Perla Ferrar received $6.6 million after her messy divorce with Slash was over. They spent three years settling their differences before they decided on that amount, along with $39,000 and $100,000 per month for child and spousal support, respectively.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West – $1.4 Billion (Estimated)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce still has a long way to come. The couple announced their split up last year and since then had been starring the headlines for their many confrontations, mainly because of Kanye's constant comments about Pete Davidson, Kim's now ex-boyfriend. Nevertheless, their settlement is pretty much round-up, thanks to the prenup they signed, Kim is entitled to $1.4 billion.
Russell Brand & Katy Perry – $20 Million
Allegedly, Katy Perry was meant to give $20 million to Russell Brand when they divorced; however, he decided to end things quickly and leave without any money as long as they weren't together anymore.
Katie Holmes & Tom Cruise – $9.8 Million
Tom Cruise's strict beliefs in The Church of Scientology led his and Katie Holme's marriage to an end but also forced him to cut any relationship with their shared daughter, Suri. The final agreement was that Cruise would give her $5 million, plus $4.8 million for child support.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin – $100 Million
Though this divorce was pretty expensive, it didn't make a big difference for the couple since they have similar net worths. Unlike most celebrity couples, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin ended up on good terms, they just weren't meant to be together anymore, so they had a friendly divorce which ended in shared custody of their kids, Apple and Moses.
Elon Musk & Grimes – $20 Million (Estimated)
This divorce is still in the talking, or fighting, stages, even though there was a prenup that entitled Grimes to $20 million. Still, she has something else in her mind and is asking for $6 million on top of that, along with several percentages from Elon Musk's companies, so it seems it would take some time to settle after all.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner – $47 Million
They lasted 13 years before the many rumored issues got to them. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's relationship was constantly questioned by the media and fans, especially after Affleck's particular comments about monogamy; still, they tried to work through their problems unsuccessfully and got divorced in 2021. While Ben returned to his ex, Jennifer Lopez, Garner received $47 million.
Britney Spears & Kevin Federline – $13 Million
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's prenup stated that in case of divorce, she would have to give him $250,000 for each year they were together. However, everyone knows how that relationship went, and she gave him double that just to end their marriage, which resulted in $13 million.
Denise Richards & Charlie Sheen – $40 Million
This relationship needs no explanation. Just like it happened with his job, Charlie Sheen's attitudes and habits cost him his four-year-long marriage with Denise Richards, costing him over $40 million. Part of the amount was for child support, but she also received an extra $25 million from Two And A Half Men royalties, the TV show that once made Sheen the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.
Kenny & Marianne Rogers – $60 Million
Though Kenny Rogers has been married five times, he certainly must remember his fourth wife, Marianne Gordon. She stood by his side even in his lowest times career-wise, when she loaned him money to pay his checks, but in the end, they weren't meant to spend their whole lives together, and they got a divorce that cost him $60 million.
Neil Diamond & Marcia Murphey – $150 million
When Neil Diamond's cheating rumors reached his ex-wife Marcia Murphey, he knew he had lost his family. They were together for 25 years and formed a family with their two kids; still, the infidelities led him to an inevitable $150 million divorce, which Diamond paid without issues because he said that 'she was worth every penny'.
Jennifer Lopez & Chris Judd – $14 Million
JLo might be a happy new bride at this moment, but it all went south when her marriage to Chris Judd started. They couldn't make it to a year since their differences were more extensive than their love, so Lopez gave up $14 million to get out of the marriage.
Prince Charles & Princess Diana- $22 Million
Divorces in the royal family are rare, but Prince Charles is mainly known for his failed marriage to Princess Diana. They had two sons during the 15 years they were together, full of cheating rumors and constant trouble between them while the perfect couple appeared, but they reached their limit and divorced. Diana received 17.5 million pounds at the time, which is now over $22 million.
Craig McCaw & Wendy Petrak – $450 Million
After 21 years, businessman Craig McCaw called it quits with his ex-wife, Wendy Petrak. The settlement was $450 million, a part of McCaw's $12 billion fortune after selling his company McCaw Cellular to AT&T.