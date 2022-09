Serena Williams is widely considered the greatest female tennis player of all time, and it might take a while before someone enters that sphere, if ever again.

Talent, a privileged physique, and a relentless work ethic helped the Williams sisters climb their way to the top for over a decade. But it's not a secret that their father, Richard 'King' Williams, also played a big part in their success, albeit not always in the most positive manner.