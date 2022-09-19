The Freaky Side Of Stephen Curry Shows In Unexpected Answer On What He Can't Live Without

Outside of Stephen Curry arguably being the greatest basketball player in the league right now, and undoubtedly the greatest shooter of all time, there is a side to Curry and his wife Ayesha that many don't realize sometimes.

What that side might be you may ask? Steph is an absolute freak in sheets, as they say.

New Question Shows That Steph Curry Is Still A Freak

This isn't the first time that Curry has ever said anything like this. People have made it clear throughout the past in some other interviews that he was an absolute freak and when Draymond Green and Curry were both on a podcast, the freaky side of Steph came out.

“Which could not live for one month? Sex, Coffee, your phone, or we*d?” Draymond Green admitted that it is a tough question to answer. However, Stephen Curry doesn’t feel the same way.

As soon as Ayesha launched the question to him, Curry replied without any hesitation, “Sex, for sure”

Apparently, this question was responded to quickly and showed that there was no chance of it being anything else besides sex.

Curry Was Rumored To Be In An Open Relationship

There was a rumor for a few months that Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry were in an open relationship. This was due to an Instagram comment that people saw, but the Currys both shut that down extremely fast, saying it was disrespectful to their marriage.

This was the post that initially made waves.

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be! They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

Steph then reportedly responded with this.

"Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

It Is All Fun And Games For Steph

At the end of the day, Stephen Curry likely isn't somebody who goes around bragging about all of the intercourse that he has, and more so this was just an interesting comment and something that he wasn't fooling around about. It was funny that he had something like this to say, but some people are certainly going to make this way more overdrawn than it has to be.

Curry Is Trying To Win Another Title This Season

Outside of what Curry does in his personal life, this season is another year where he's going to be trying to win another NBA title. The Golden State Warriors have a real opportunity of winning their second NBA title in a row with him being the best player on the floor for them.

