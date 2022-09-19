The Freaky Side Of Stephen Curry Shows In Unexpected Answer On What He Can't Live Without

This isn't the first time that Curry has ever said anything like this. People have made it clear throughout the past in some other interviews that he was an absolute freak and when Draymond Green and Curry were both on a podcast, the freaky side of Steph came out.

“Which could not live for one month? Sex, Coffee, your phone, or we*d?” Draymond Green admitted that it is a tough question to answer. However, Stephen Curry doesn’t feel the same way.

As soon as Ayesha launched the question to him, Curry replied without any hesitation, “Sex, for sure”

Apparently, this question was responded to quickly and showed that there was no chance of it being anything else besides sex.