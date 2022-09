Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. He may not have the strongest arm, the fastest legs, or even the most spectacular play, but he's been historically dominant in the clutch and has won a league-high seven Super Bowls.

But, would fans feel the same way about him if he had won two fewer rings? Would he still be the undisputed GOAT if he had five Vince Lombardi trophies instead of seven? Notably, that was a real possibility.