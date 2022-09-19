'I Work Only 4 Hours/Month': Starbucks Barista Dishes On Working Tips

Tiktok stills
TikTok | @munchinonmochi

TikTok
chisom

If you could find a way to earn at your work without putting maximum effort, you'll do it, and this Starbucks Barista on TikTok has the secret. The TikToker, @munchinonmochi a.k.a. KT, found a way to work for 4 hours only every month to keep her employee discount.

During those short hours, she refuses orders that require strenuous efforts to make. She used a robotic voice to read out her text saying,

"When I come in to work my mandatory monthly 4 hour shift (to keep my employee discount) and someone orders a pinkety drinkety."

The Latest

'Hurtful, Awful Things': Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Reflects On Her True Impact On Tennis And The Injustices She Endured

Serena Williams' Father Was Completely Against Patrick Mouratoglou Joining Her Coaching Team

Dwayne Johnson Shocked As Famous Hollywood Actor Mocks His Childhood Dream

Property Manager Sparks Debate After Slamming Tenants Who Haven't Paid Rent

The Freaky Side Of Stephen Curry Shows In Unexpected Answer On What He Can't Live Without

Punching Out Before Hard Work Time

The video sequence showed the TikToker cleaning up her workstation while wearing her green apron and a black hat. However, once the "order" comes up, she removes her uniform and walks out then added a caption saying,

"yeah, that's gonna be a no from me."

Her video now has over 346,000 views with 35,000-plus likes, 138 comments, and 96 shares. Of course, many of those comments were curious users wanting to know how they could get once-a-month jobs too.

Entertainment

Selena Gomez Shuts Down Negative Comments In TikTok Video

By Bryce Cameron

Some Commenters Aren't Pleased

While some users got the joke, others didn't and instead complained about Starbucks workers hating their jobs. They wrote,

"Starbucks employees when they have to do their literal job: OMG No, I'm going home."

One user shared an updated requirement saying,

"AS of today all partners are require to work a minimum of 12 hours a week. Lol."

A commenter lamented her mistreatment by her employers even though she didn't work like the TikToker. She wrote,

"Me dumbfounded as I barely used my employee discount yet was complained to how I didn't work over 30 hours a week."

Curious Users Fill The Comment

The first comment asked,

"How do I get to be in this 1 shift a month position lmao?"

She replied,

"It's a tarbucks! I'm on demand do I only have to work once every 4-6 weeks."

Another confused commenter asked,

"I though minimum you had to work 12 hrs/wk?"

Other users tried explaining the new system with a joke saying,

"Yeah I though they changed it recently cause all the med school partners dipped out."

Who's An On-Demand Employee?

To clarify, Tarbuck is the colloquial name for Starbucks in Target stores. KT, the TikToker is an on-demand worker meaning she works once in a while when needed and punches in via an online portal per JobGet.

This system of work is suitable for people with changing schedules, and other serious work to occupy their time.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.