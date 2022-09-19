Property Manager Sparks Debate After Slamming Tenants Who Haven't Paid Rent

Nichole, under her username (@nicholefeather1), recently posted a clip on TikTok saying she called up tenants who were yet to pay their rent to know what the delay was about. In the video, the property manager claimed she offered to assist the tenants by helping them with filling out rental assistance applications if needed. She also claimed she offered varieties of options, including if they needed help in making a payment plan or needed to make a promise to pay, stating, "Whatever I can do to help you."

The property manager claimed that in response to her trying to do her job, people were giving her attitude and being rude. She ended the clip by talking about the necessity to pay rent, "I don't understand it…. In market communities, you have to pay rent! You can't live here for free, people!"