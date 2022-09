"I don't know about you, but I enjoy making six figures. I enjoy getting bonuses. I enjoy my job."

A TikTok user (TikToker), @luck33one, went viral last week for defending her managerial position at McDonald's against job-shaming comments. Job-shaming is when people make fun of a person's livelihood and is often directed at menial workers.

In this TikToker's video, she faced a commenter who asked,

"This is the only job she could get like who WANTS to be a manager at McDonald’s? lmao"