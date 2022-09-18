The Truth About The Corporate World Gets Exposed By A Viral TikTok

We spend so much time learning about our future careers that whenever we are supposed to get started on the practice, we think we've got everything covered when we have countless surprises on our paths. This struggle is something people in corporate jobs face every day since the beginning of their careers, and they learn how to grow a thicker skin to stand in front of a lot of things they didn't expect.

If you are thinking of getting a job in corporate or are starting on one, you might want to find out what users on TikTok have shared about their experiences in this world. It all started when Jenna (@jennahushka), a content creator for L.I uploaded a video asking people, 'what's something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?'

This kind of TikTok gets quickly viral, but this trend caught even more attention after another content creator, Shelby Mayfield (@shelbymayfield), gave her opinion on the matter, telling the raw truth about working in the corporate world: your effort and capacitation aren't worth nothing without 'kissing a**.'

Nobody would be mad about getting a promotion, but not all people are willing to let their relationships matter more than their actual performance in their day job. This kind of networking can take some time, but it is the path to follow to have better benefits and improve your career.