Timing is everything in Hollywood, as was evident during the COVID-19 period, but before the Pandemic, other situations affected the industry, as Arnold Schwarzenegger would confirm.

His 2002 action thriller Collateral Damage almost got scrapped due to the unfortunate incident of 9/11. It's no surprise because a film about terrorist attacks holds no appeal in light of the real-life bombing of the Twin Towers - Pentagon and World Trade Center!