Netflix Loses Another Fan-Favorite Series

Netflix is a great way to relax after a long day at work or on a day off, but what happens when your favorite show isn't available for streaming? With the introduction of other streaming platforms such as Disney Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max, companies are on their toes to deliver interesting shows worthy of keeping customers hooked.

Unfortunately, Netflix has lost many subscribers in the last year due to its failure to retain fan-favorite shows, and another bites the dust.

Saved by the Bell is leaving Netflix.