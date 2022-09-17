TikToker Uses Garbage Bags To Recreate Ana de Armas Venice Film Festival Dress

Close-up picture of Ana De Armas
Shutterstock | 842245

TikTok
chisom

The 79th Venice International Film Festival took place at Venice Lido from August 31 to September 10, with top television personalities in attendance, including Ana de Armas, who, as usual, turned heads with her custom floor-length gown by Louis Vuitton. Ana de Armas hasn't put a foot wrong in the luxe stakes since first appearing on our screens in War Dogs in 2016. The Cuban actress has proven that she can play a variety of roles as well as pull off a variety of looks.

Keep reading to find out more.

The Latest

Senior Recruiter At Google Reveals 5 Things Your Resume Doesn't Need In 2022

Alexandra Daddario Rocks A Pinstripe Suit For NYFW

Inside Sofia Vergara's Relationship With 'Modern Family's Stella

Tubi Premieres 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial'

'That’s it? You Just Want Lemonade?': Customer Calls Out Starbucks Baristas For Shaming Her Simple Order

Ana de Armas Pays Tribute To Marilyn Monroe

Ana de Armas honored not one but two classic Marilyn Monroe moments. The Cuban actress walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of 'Blonde,' in which she plays the legendary 1950s film star in the upcoming Netflix biopic.

Ana reportedly burst into tears at the end of the screening after receiving a 14-minute standing ovation for her brilliant portrayal of Marilyn Monroe. Following the film's release, everyone talked about Ana's uncanny resemblance to the silver screen legend Norma Jean (Marilyn).

Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney In Swimsuit Shares First Water Ski

By chisom

Representing In Style

Samantha McMillen styled Ana for her big day. The dress is a gorgeous shade of bubble gum pink with a plunging V-neck, tie waist, and an A-line pleated skirt. The exact shade of pink was strikingly similar to Marilyn Monroe's pink dress in the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes when she sings Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend. Similarly, the pleats and neckline of Ana's pink gown were inspired by Marilyn Monroe's infamous white dress scene from the film The Seven Year Itch. A high-octane diamond necklace and cuff bracelet completed the look, indicating that Marilyn would have approved of her style.

Hailey Bieber Looks Like A Doll In Bikini Top

Jennifer Garner Takes On 'Ballet Terminology' Challenge

Creativity At Its Peak

Angelica Hicks, 29, has piqued the interest of thousands of fashionistas worldwide by creating low-cost versions of high-fashion looks. She's recently donned some of the most talked-about red carpet looks, including Taylor Swift's silvery VMA mini and high fashion, as well as

Ana de Armas. Hicks' outfit was stunning, with sheer pink trash can liners used to mimic the original's fabric. Hicks draped some bags around her neck, allowing them to dangle to the floor, then another around her waist to cinch things in.

She was never one to overlook a detail, so she created her choker and bracelet out of pear mesh sleeves. The bauble hanging from the necklace was a garlic clove.

TikTok Fans Can't Stop Singing Her Praise

With over 2.6 million views and 137,000 likes on TikTok, this is her famous look. Several comments praised the TikToker for her creativity. Some people thought the TikTok version was "better" than the designer version, while others thought her choice of material made the dress look more "futuristic" and "original."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.