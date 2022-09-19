Ana de Armas Stuns In Shimmery Plunging Dress On Paris Balcony

Channeling silvery-gold energy and in heels, Ana wowed while showing off her slim waist and upper body. Her stylist was quick to share the image, writing:

"Ana x Celine for the Paris premiere of #Blonde #flashback to a few days ago :) hair @jennychohair makeup @melaniemakeup #anadearmas #celine #hedislimane #paris." Celine is fast rising as it fights with other classic brands - model Kaia Gerber now fronts the iconic label.