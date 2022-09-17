Tubi Premieres 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial'

The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Story has rocked Hollywood recently, with their public fight coming to a head this year. Depp sued his ex-wife, Heard, for defamation of character in the UK and US, losing the former and winning the latter.

The court proceedings were streamed live on YouTube, and later Tubi released a documentary in June chronicling their lives until the climatic court moment. The streaming platform would also release Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial - a scripted documentary of the Summer trial.