"That’s it? You Just Want Lemonade?"

Some days, you just want a simple lemonade from Starbucks despite the establishment being famous for its coffee drinks, and it appears the baristas aren't very pleased with that. A 20-year-old TikToker exposed the some baristas for shaming her order.

Following her video, this isn't the first time baristas would do this to a client, and Ash (the TikToker) decided to stand up for herself.