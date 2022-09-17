Childfree Woman Refuses To Help Mom-Of-Five Coworker Who Uses Being A Parent As An Excuse To Slack Off

Tensions in the workplace are pretty common. Because employees have different characteristics, values, and priorities, disagreements are bound to happen. In the case of Redditor randome_5682984, the problem revolves around a coworker who seems to be using her kids to slack off.

The 28-year-old childfree woman shares her story on Reddit, asking the community if she is being a jerk for refusing to help out a coworker with five kids. According to her, a colleague has been doing her "absolute best" to dodge her work commitments. While their other team members are willing to pick up her slack, the Redditor finally stood up for herself and said no.

"She uses her kids as an excuse all the time," she explains on the subreddit post. "First, she is either always pregnant and not "able" to shadow anyone but the office workers, she is on maternity leave (4 months), on her yearly vacation (a month), or conveniently sick when it is time for some heavy-duty work..."

In an effort to get the mom-of-five to leave her alone and do the work herself, she mustered up all her courage to reprimand the mom. "I told her 'well they are not my kids, so I don't see how that is my problem'," she said.

Read her original post below.