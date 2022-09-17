Why Star Wars And The Predator Deserve A Crossover

C-3PO is deemed a deity by the Ewoks in a scene from Return of the Jedi (1983)
Lucasfilm

chisom

With streaming on the rise, production companies are constantly adding as many shows to their library to satisfy the subscribing audience, and Disney's Disney Plus isn't left behind. The company hit a motherlode with its Marvel Phase Four releases and isn't stopping at superheroes.

Disney plus acquired the right to show classic science-fiction horror flicks like The Predator vs. Alien and Star Trek, and now fans want a double dose of the action from a crossover.

Is it possible? How would Disney Pull it off? Keep reading to find out.

Editing Major Star Wars Movies

Woke culture and civilization ruined cinema, according to many sci-fi fans, due to the updates their favorite movies got this century. Many Star Wars fans considered the films perfect in their first releases, but the director George Lucas re-released some of them and made significant changes to the scenes.

This action caused an uproar in the community, especially for the changes in the original trilogy. Lucas touted the edits as improvements, but fans insist they were strategic market moves to break into an emerging market.

Why The Predator Fits In A Star Wars Universe

The Predator movie trailer and information
youtube | YouTube

The Predator, Yautja, is an alien race that attacks its opponents in forests and comes out when it senses conflicts. So, they're often found in war zones, making many of the Star Wars settings perfect for a crossover. After all ,there's always a good vs. evil fight in each installment.

How Would It Happen?

Warwick Davis as Wicket in Return of the Jedi (1983)
Warwick Davis as Wicket in Return of the Jedi (1983) | Return of the Jedi (1983)

The fictional worlds created for both franchises are the perfect backdrop for either crossover episodes or a movie, as Star Wars boasts of unknown entities living in the universe. The Predator thrives in hot weather with high conflict, and the events in the Star Wars universe post-Return of the Jedi is the perfect moment to attack.

The Star Wars franchise already has a similar character - dangerous carnivorous bears called Ewoks. Surely, we can't expect Mark Hamill to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in such a crossover, or can we?

The Grand Finale

Remember in Return of the Jedi when the gold-plated droid, C-3PO became the Ewok's god, and they turned violent when he left? Their ferociousness makes them worthy opponents for Yautja.

The question of reality at this point is far-fetched since both movies are sci-fi in the first place. Lucas has already made alterations to the original trilogy, so what will a little crossover do to the franchises?

Although there'd be some resistance from cynical fans who prefer to keep franchises "sacred," it'll be a moment for sci-fi horror-flick fans, and the Convention would be massive.

