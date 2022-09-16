Sydney Sweeney In A Black Minidress At New York Fashion Week!

In a mini black dress, Sydney Sweeney attended the Tory Burch New York Fashion Week (NYFW) show earlier this week. The aesthetic she chose swung between schoolgirl and goth as she chose an all-black outfit livened with red and white colors.

The actress was still on a high from attending the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, where she scored two significant nominations for her works on Euphoria and The White Lotus. Although she didn't win any of her categories, her co-stars did, and she shared in their excitement.