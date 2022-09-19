Jorge Masvidal Makes Fun Of Bodybuilder Getting Beat Up

Jorge Masvidal is one of the best boxers in the world but on top of that, he is also one of the funniest people on social media for a wide variety of reasons. Whether it be him making fun of someone on Twitter or a different platform, or him saying whatever he wants during a press conference before fights, he is a funny guy.

Fighting isn't easy. Masvidal knows that almost better than anyone. Despite the success he has found, he realizes that the sport of fighting, in general, isn't for everyone. In a recent viral video, Masvidal made sure to let the world know that.