Jorge Masvidal Makes Fun Of Bodybuilder Getting Beat Up

Jorge Masvidal
Wikimedia | Abbotabod123

Sports
Jon Conahan

Jorge Masvidal is one of the best boxers in the world but on top of that, he is also one of the funniest people on social media for a wide variety of reasons. Whether it be him making fun of someone on Twitter or a different platform, or him saying whatever he wants during a press conference before fights, he is a funny guy.

Fighting isn't easy. Masvidal knows that almost better than anyone. Despite the success he has found, he realizes that the sport of fighting, in general, isn't for everyone. In a recent viral video, Masvidal made sure to let the world know that.

The Latest

Property Manager Sparks Debate After Slamming Tenants Who Haven't Paid Rent

McDonald's Manager Praises Salary And Calls Out Job-Shamers

'I Work Only 4 Hours/Month': Starbucks Barista Dishes On Working Tips

The Freaky Side Of Stephen Curry Shows In Unexpected Answer On What He Can't Live Without

Ana de Armas Stuns In Shimmery Plunging Dress On Paris Balcony

Masvidal Made Fun Of The Bodybuilder

In this Tweet, you can see the people fighting and the bodybuilder doesn't realize that he is taking on an amateur boxer. Talk about a rookie mistake from this guy.

“He thought because his muscles that people would be afraid.”

Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Girlfriend In Bikini

By chisom

Jorge Masvidal Brings Up A Valid Point

Something that many people like to assume is that because you have muscles, you can fight. While this can certainly be the case for many, this isn't the case for a ton of people that are huge. A lot of people that are bigger than they should be often cannot fight because they don't have the mobility or quickness that amateur and professional fighters have. This was a prime example of one of those times.

Mandy Rose In Bikini Gives 'Working Advice'

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

Masvidal Will Be Fighting Edwards Soon For A Title Fight, Possibly

We could potentially have an incredible title fight some time in the near future as Masvidal and Leon Edwards might be going at it. Like the person who fought the amateur boxer, Edwards doesn't seem too worried about his opponent, which may be Masvidal.

“That guy is a bum, I didn’t see his call out but he’s a bum anyway... He’s just looking for another title shot, but I’ll grant him his wish after this fight. I want it in the UK, I’ll give the bum the opportunity to come fight for the title just to show everyone how s*** he is.”

Masvidal Confident In His Fighting Ability

Much like the bodybuilder that got his butt beat, Masvidal is also confident in his boxing abilities and thinks he can take down Edwards.

“I think naturally I’m faster than him... I know I’m smarter than him. I have more power. We’ve fought a lot of common opponents and he couldn’t do anything to them but give them a split decision. I put those same guys on stretchers."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.