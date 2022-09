Miley Cyrus has landed herself in hot water, and just by posting a photo of herself on her social media. The pop singer is currently in the news for getting sued after a photographer is claiming she used a photo taken by him without her permission.

The snap showed Miley in the street. The "Wrecking Ball" singer sizzled in a belly-baring and skimpy crop top as she flaunted her sizzling and toned abs. The blonde paired her look with trendy jeans, also smiling and waving for the camera.