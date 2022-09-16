Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Bikini Body In A Daring Pool Jump

Alexandra Daddario is flaunting her stunning figure in a yellow bikini while enjoying a pool splash. The White Lotus actress is fresh from the Emmy Awards, but it was skimpy pool vibes as she showed off her sensational figure earlier this month. Alexandra posted for her army of Instagram followers showing her slightly quirky edge - instead of posing, the blue-eyed beauty went for a candid shot as she jumped into a swimming pool.

Alexandra went for a one-shouldered and tight design while splashing into the water, celebrating the Emmys, and writing: "Emmy weekend jump!!!"

Ghost Town Vibes

Alexandra has enjoyed immense success with The White Lotus - the HBO series took her out to Hawaii for shooting, even during the pandemic. "It was just us, and it was very surreal. We shot at the Four Seasons in Maui, so we were the first group of people to be in the hotel since March, and it was a ghost town. It's a huge hotel, and when I first arrived, there was no one there. It was very odd. And then people started to come as the world started to sort of open," she told Byrdie of filming on location.

Quarantine With Costars

Daddario had company, though. "I was in quarantine with Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, and all of these beautiful actors. We were all in it together, and I got to sit at the beach watching the sunset every night with all these wonderful people. So I had a very strange pandemic because there were very funny people around me. We always had Coolidge there to make us laugh," she added.

Absolutely Not Normal

Noting the bizarre setup of shooting during the height of lockdowns, the Alo Yoga ambassador further stated: "Working was very strange because it was not a normal set. You’re trying to make it normal, but if you were within six feet of somebody who tested positive, you automatically went into quarantine. So, there’s this fear of even being around people."

Alo Yoga Gig

Daddario is enjoying career growth elsewhere and now fronts both Alo Yoga and Aerie.

"I propped the phone on top of dozens of books and a box of unpacked dishes and used the 10 second timer @alo," she wrote on Instagram while promoting the brand. Alo Yoga is also fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner. Daddario also continues her dealings with luxury designer Dior.

