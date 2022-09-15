'Floyd Just Sh** His Pants': Fans React To Mike Tyson Messing With Floyd Mayweather

Not only did Mike Tyson scare Floyd Mayweather in this situation, but he also bit a guy's ear off one time.

Yes, he actually bit somebody's ear off of their body. This is actually insane when you think about it, but this did truly happen and many all over the world were shocked and never thought that they were going to see anything like this in their entire life, and rightfully so. Watching another grown man bite someone's ear off isn't something that you're expecting to see on a daily basis. That person happened to be Evander Holyfield.

Holyfield was also an incredible boxer, going 44-10 with 29 knockouts. This wasn't some normal low-ranked boxer that Tyson just beat up more than anyone had ever seen on their screen before. He legitimately bit the guy's ear off and he was a great boxer.

"Holyfield butted me in the second round and then he butted me again. He looked right at me and came right into me," Tyson said in the aftermath of the fight.

"What am I supposed to do? I've got children to raise. He kept butting me. Holyfield is not the warrior he claims he is. He got a little nick on his ear. [...] He didn't want to fight, regardless of what he did. Look at me."