Ana De Armas Stuns In Plunging Dress For 'Blonde' Premiere

Ana de Armas continues raising the bar fashion-wise with her red carpet appearances. The 34-year-old Cuban actress was a vision in Louis Vuitton for the Los Angeles premiere of her movie, Blonde. The biopic about silver screen goddess, Marilyn Monroe, is set to hit Netflix for worldwide streams this month.

De Armas has spoken openly about how much this role means to her and promises she did justice to the character. Based on the 14-minute standing ovation the movie received at the Venice Film Festival, it's safe to say she didn't lie.