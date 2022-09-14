Hulk Hogan's 24-Inch Biceps Appear Smaller Alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger

Hogan has had a few things to say about using steroids, or any other form of a substance.

“It was kind of a wave of what was the correct thing to do at the time. In the ’70s, 80′s, doctors would write you a prescription for a ster*id; every sport in the world was doing it. The mindset was, ‘It was safer than taking sugar’…”

The WWE Hall of Famer added, “I would tell kids to train, say their prayers, and take their vitamins. But it wasn’t just vitamins I was taking…”

In a different interview, he had this to say, so it is tough to tell if he has used steroids or not.

“I trained for twenty years, two hours a day to look like I do… I am not a ster*id abuser, and I do not use ster*id.”