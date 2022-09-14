Jorge Masvidal Mocks Joe Rogan For Getting Shoved Around By UFC Legend Mark Coleman

Joe Rogan close up
Shutterstock | 842245

Sports
Jon Conahan

A new video has surfaced showing Mark Coleman, one of the former best MMA fighters in the world, pushing and shoving Joe Rogan backstage. Rogan is arguably the biggest name in the MMA world and for good reason. He started working with the UFC in 1997 as an interviewer and did some other things for others around there.

This fight took place in 2021, but some of the reactions that we are now seeing are hilarious and interesting in many different ways. Jorge Masvidal is one guy that saw this video and gave his honest reaction to it on social media recently.

The Latest

Even After Spending $2 Million On Surgeries, Bodybuilding Legend Ronnie Coleman May Never Walk Again

Salma Hayek Celebrates Birthday With Mariachi Band Sing Along

'Devil In Ohio': A Netflix Cult-Horror Series With Sporadic Suspense

Not Only DiCaprio: Celebrity Couples With Big Age Gap

'I Just Don't Go Out': Zac Efron Talks Struggling With Agoraphobia

The Fight Between The Two

This fight between the two was certainly interesting and something to look at. Unfortunately, neither has made any comments about the situation so it is impossible for us to ever know if this was real or not, but many thought that they were just play fighting and it was a joke. Either way, it was something that was interesting and is going to pose many questions.

He was seen holding Rogan's neck, so it makes it seem as if this was not a play fight, despite many saying that they believe that it was.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Mark Coleman Is One Of The Best Ever

Mark Coleman is going to go down as one of the best heavyweight UFC fighters of all time. He was the UFC 10 and UFC 11 tournament champion, the first UFC heavyweight champion, the Pride Fighting Champion, and is now in the UFC Hall of Fame. If there is one person that Joe Rogan probably does not want to get into it with, it is definitely Mark Coleman because he would easily win that fight, if it ever happened.

Coleman did not make any comments about what happened in the altercation.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Jorge Masvidal's Reaction

Jorge Masvidal is also somebody who is arguably one of the best in the entire sport that's ever played the game. He is currently the number nine ranked UFC welterweight fighter and he holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC history at 5 Seconds. He's won multiple belts throughout his long MMA career and currently has an MMA record of 35-16.

On top of his accolades, he is somebody who has been outspoken about certain things and always tries to find himself in drama. This is another instance where he had to be included in something and did exactly that.

Joe Rogan Seems To Be Enjoying The UFC

Although this did happen with Joe Rogan, it seems as if he is enjoying himself in the UFC. We won't be able to figure out if this fight was legit or not, but it's certainly something that we're going to have to continue thinking about and look out for in the future. If this was something that was serious, nothing has really happened ever since then and we won't know if something did.

We likely won't be able to find out if something did happen in this situation, but at the end of the day, it leads to some interesting thoughts from both sides.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.