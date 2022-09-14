Sofia Vergara Sizzles In A Low-Cut Bodice

"Easy like Sunday Morning" was the theme for Sofia Vergara last week as the actress kept it easy breezy in a casual two-piece jumpsuit. This post came before she stunned at the 2022 Primetime Emmys in a diamond-encrusted Lorraine Schwartz-Dior dress. There's no doubt that she's still a beauty, even at 50!

Vergara has an Instagram audience of 27.6 million and counting, always waiting for her next post as she goes about her work and private life. Low-cut bodices aren't novel for the actress, but it's been a while since she dressed casually since she's been busy with judging on America's Got Talent.