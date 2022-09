Following the birthday celebration, Hayek attended the book launch of her friend, Edward Enninful. She showed up to the event in a white tulle dress with ruffles on the sleeves and tiers on the skirt's lower body. This time, however, she packed her brunette hair into a bun and carried a white mini tote. Hayek's message was simple, "Stop and Smell the roses."

Hayek, who read the book, A Visible Man, had only good things to say about the memoir. She said the book "will inspire so many people through your unstoppable spirit so full of kindness."

Her string of celebrations follows a busy period of filming and promoting movies she shot in 2020/2021. Top of that list is Marvel's Eternals where she played a superhero for the first time leading her to tag the moment a humbling experience.