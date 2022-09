Leonardo DiCaprio has picked the next model he wants to date.

Following his split from Camila Morrone recently, the 47-year-old Titanic star has been spotted out and about in New York City and spending time with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who lives in the Big Apple with her 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

DiCaprio has dated a string of models over the years and has a reputation for falling for women much younger than him. He and Morrone had a 22-year age gap.