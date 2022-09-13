She's 'Not A Chef': Jennifer Lawrence Shades 'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel

Last Tuesday, as the Oscar-winning actress spoke to the iconic magazine, she unexpectedly targeted Frankel’s cooking career after being asked for a recommendation for New York visitors.

“What’s the one recommendation you give to anyone visiting [New York City]?” a commentator asked, via a report shared by Page Six.

“Wash your feet when you get home, and if you see Bethenny Frankel, tell her she’s not a chef,” Lawrence replied of the former Real Housewives of New York City cast member, who was featured on the series during seasons one through three and seasons seven through 11.