'I Just Don't Go Out': Zac Efron Talks Struggling With Agoraphobia

The actor also spoke about his impossible ‘Baywatch’ body in his Men’s Health feature to let readers know that getting those immaculately chiseled-looking muscles wasn’t naturally attainable nor was it healthy.

“There's just too little water in the skin,” Efron explained. “Like, it's fake; it looks CGI'd. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don't need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat.”

For the 2017 filming, Zac had to maintain a rigorous training regimen to stay in shape, which put his mind and body under a lot of pressure. Not only was he forcing a limited diet of the same three meals every day, and over-training but also struggling with insomnia – and the effects of such long after filming.

“I started to develop insomnia and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out," the Gold actor said. “I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately, they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up.”