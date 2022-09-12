Miley Cyrus In Leggy Minidress Shows Off Stunning Body

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus has been showing off her slender figure in a sexy little black dress. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker updated her Instagram earlier this year in a strappy and nightie-style dress as she flaunted her toned legs, also upping the ante as she added in black fishnet stockings. The former Disney star was snapped at night and on the streets, with a caption shouting out iconic designer John Galliano. Also sending out a gorgeous smile, Miley wore her blonde locks sleek and down, writing: "Photo me pronto. I’m in Galliano." Fans have left over 2 million likes.

'Fulfilled' During COVID Pandemic

In 2020, Miley made headlines for joining forces with fellow singer Demi Lovato to launch her Bright Minded Instagram series. She also opened up, revealing: "What's really crazy is — and I know that I'm in a really individualized, unique position and I have no misunderstanding of how fortunate I am — this is the most at peace and fulfilled that I've been in the last few years."

Busier Than Ever

Miley added that she was her own "booker" as gigs keep flying in. The ex to Liam Hemsworth continued: "I book the talent, I write all my intros and skits, and I kind of write all the topics, and I reach out to different foundations," although she did note: "I don't really miss that because connecting with my fans every day is something that I've really been missing probably since Hannah Montana."

Gucci Gains

Since then, Miley has landed her most high-profile endorsement deal to date, this as she fronts Gucci's fragrances and the Italian designer's clothing. In June 2021, Gucci told its Instagram followers: "Multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer @mileycyrus is the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, a new fragrance by @alessandro_michele launching soon worldwide with a joy-fueled fantasy campaign inspired by Miley’s unique personality."

'Tough' In A 'Soft' Environment

Taking to her own social media to announce her Gucci join, Miley told fans:

"It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction. Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment.  #FloraFantasy is being who you are."

Also affiliated with Gucci is fellow pop star Billie Eilish.

