Miley Cyrus In Leggy Minidress Shows Off Stunning Body

Taking to her own social media to announce her Gucci join, Miley told fans:

"It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction. Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are."

Also affiliated with Gucci is fellow pop star Billie Eilish.