Border Sheriffs Blast DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Over Migrant Buses

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, declared a public emergency last week over the migrant buses that have been coming from the states of Arizona and Texas.

D.C. is a sanctuary city, so it is perhaps no surprise the buses are being sent there, but some believe the situation is mostly a result of partisan bickering, with red states sending migrants to blue cities to cause a political crisis.

Sheriffs dealing with the crisis at the United States-Mexico border see it differently, however.