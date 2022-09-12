Ana de Armas Turns Heads In Tiny Bikini

At 34 years of age, Ana de Armas is one of the up-and-coming actresses that has landed in Hollywood with a huge splash. After starring in a multitude of movies over the last couple of years with some of the industry’s biggest stars, Ana is slowly but surely becoming a household name. The brunette beauty continues to show her acting prowess in films that criss-cross between action and comedies, to dramas and bio-pics. Her latest movie, Blonde, is expected to garner her major awards. Portraying the iconic Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas not only looks exactly like the tragic star but embodies her in ways that many critics are hailing as one of the most captivating performances of 2022.

