Ana de Armas Turns Heads In Tiny Bikini

Ana de Armas
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

At 34 years of age, Ana de Armas is one of the up-and-coming actresses that has landed in Hollywood with a huge splash. After starring in a multitude of movies over the last couple of years with some of the industry’s biggest stars, Ana is slowly but surely becoming a household name. The brunette beauty continues to show her acting prowess in films that criss-cross between action and comedies, to dramas and bio-pics. Her latest movie, Blonde, is expected to garner her major awards. Portraying the iconic Marilyn Monroe, Ana de Armas not only looks exactly like the tragic star but embodies her in ways that many critics are hailing as one of the most captivating performances of 2022.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

'TikTok Got Me Messed Up': Chipotle Worker Criticizes Customer Who Ordered TikTok Hacked Meals

Border Sheriffs Blast DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Over Migrant Buses

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Open To Trade From Lakers

Jennette McCurdy Reveals Troubling Email From Late Mom On 'Red Table Talk'

'It’s Not An Easy Time To Be Single': Sienna Miller Talks Dating On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Ana Brings The Beauty In Blue Bikini

Stunning in whatever she wears, Ana de Armas took a bit of time from her busy schedule to hit the beach and chose to do so in a gorgeous two-piece powder blue bikini. The bikini top featured small cut-outs and add subtle beauty to an already beautiful top. With her dark tresses swept up in a bun and sunglasses, she has the summer look covered!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Ana's Hollywood Hustle

Quickly after making the trek from Spain to Los Angeles, de Armas made some serious headway, landing plum roles in big Hollywood movies that got her name and face out there. She began with Knock Knock in 2015, then moved on to comedy in War Dogs the next year. She made an even bigger leap with the science fiction sequel Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling. Then, she was cast alongside Daniel Craig in two movies: first up was Knives Out, then as a Bond Girl in the film No Time to Die in 2021. She later starred with former lover Ben Affleck in Deep Water. The combination of these movies exposed her to different audiences and more people know who she is, but there’s still a lot to learn about the Cuban-Spanish actress.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Spain Sealed Her Fate As An Actress

At just 18 years of age, de Armas moved to Madrid, Spain and within weeks she was introduced to Luis San Narciso, the casting director that placed her in Una Rose de Francia. She next starred in El Internado, the Spanish teen drama that became extremely popular and made her a celebrity in Spain. Fighting not to be typecast, de Armas requested to be written out of the show in the penultimate season. This is when she made her dive into the Hollywood scene in a major way!

Ana Goes ‘Blonde’

For the Netflix biopic Blonde, de Armas really had to pull out all the stops, auditioning several times before finally winning the role, and then working with a dialect for more than a year to perfect the voice of the charismatic Monroe. It seems to have worked, however, as the accolades are pouring in!

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.