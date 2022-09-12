Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In A Bikini!

Carrie Underwood is an international pop star now, recognized as a country singing powerhouse that is one of the most famous singers to have been on the reality television series American Idol. Now at 39 years of age, she is a respected singer in Nashville and has won several awards as a female country artist, including several Country Music Association Awards. Carrie has also hosted the popular annual show several times.

Now with more than 11.7 million followers on her Instagram account, they can see on an almost daily basis how busy Carrie is and how she balances her life as an entertainer, wife, and mother.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.